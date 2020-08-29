India's Raina to miss IPL season for personal reasons

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament due to personal reasons, his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Saturday.

MUMBAI: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament due to personal reasons, his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Saturday.

This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 and Raina has already returned home to India.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season," Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan said on the team's twtter handle.

"Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time."

A fluent left-handed batsman and handy off-spinner, Raina retired from international cricket this month, minutes after his CSK captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced he was quitting playing for India.

He is second, after India captain Virat Kohli, in the all-time list of highest run-getters in the popular IPL, which is to host its 13th season from next month.

The team's preparation has also been hampered after at least 10 members of the CSK contingent in the UAE tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Friday, media have said.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)