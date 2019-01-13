India's Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

India's part-time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international against Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

REUTERS: India's part-time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international against Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Rayudu must now have his bowling action tested within 14 days but can continue to bowl at the international level until the test results are out.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," the ICC said in a statement.

Rayudu bowled two overs for 13 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, as India lost the first one-day international by 34 runs.

The series resumes in Adelaide on Tuesday with the final match in Melbourne next Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

