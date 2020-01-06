India's T20 against Sri Lanka abandoned due to rain

MUMBAI: The first of the three Twenty20 internationals between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was called off due to rain on Sunday.

It started raining at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium after India captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to field.

The umpires made three inspections before deciding that the outfield had not dried enough to commence the match.

The second T20 will be held at Indore on Tuesday.

