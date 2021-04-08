India's Tendulkar leaves hospital after being treated for COVID-19

REUTERS: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Thursday that he has been released from hospital a week after he was admitted when he contracted COVID-19, but he will remain in isolation at home.

Tendulkar, who turns 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances."

Tendulkar retired from professional cricket in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

India reported a record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggled to contain a second surge in infections. With 12.9 million cases, India is the third-worst affected country, behind the United States and Brazil.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; ediitng by Pritha Sarkar)