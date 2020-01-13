India T20 international squad for New Zealand tour

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India have named the following squad for the five Twenty20 internationals on their tour of New Zealand starting Jan. 24. Virat Kohli's team then play three one-day internationals and two test matches.

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)