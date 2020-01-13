India T20 international squad for New Zealand tour

India have named the following squad for the five Twenty20 internationals on their tour of New Zealand starting Jan. 24. Virat Kohli's team then play three one-day internationals and two test matches.

FILE PHOTO: ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

