India three wickets away from series win at Pune

MUMBAI: India's spinners came to the party after early strikes from the fast bowlers to put the hosts on course for a series win as South Africa crumbled in their second innings on Sunday to stare at an innings defeat in the second test at Pune.

South Africa reached 172 for seven wickets at tea, still trailing by 154, after India enforced the follow-on at the start of the fourth day having taken a first innings lead of 326 runs.

Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj, who combined for 109 in the first innings, have added 43 for the eighth wicket to delay India's win. Philander was unbeaten on 29 while Maharaj was batting on 17.

A victory would give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series and their fourth straight win in as many tests in the World Test Championship.

Replying to India's mammoth first innings total of 601 for five declared, the touring side were all out for 275 at the close of third day's play on Saturday and home captain Virat Kohli decided to put them in again.

The fast bowlers responded to their captain's call with an inspired spell when they swung the new ball prodigiously with South Africa's batsmen looking completely at sea.

Needing to bat the better part of two days to harbour any hopes of a draw, the touring side got off to a horror start to their second innings when opener Aiden Markram fell for a pair, his second dismissal without scoring in the test.

His dismissal was identical to his first innings failure and he fell leg before on the second ball he faced from fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

Markram did not get much help from his opening partner Dean Elgar as he pondered on reviewing the umpire's decision and replays later confirmed he would have overturned it.

Number three Theunis de Bruyn then survived twice before he had opened his account with a missed run out chance and then Kohli dropped him at slip but the batsman could not make the most of his good fortune.

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had dropped behind Rishabh Pant in the pecking order after an injury-forced absence, showed why Kohli thinks he is the best glovesman in the world when he flung to his left to hold on to a one-handed catch to send back de Bruyn for eight off Umesh Yadav.

Elgar and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, who made five, combined to hold off India's march with a 49-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out to Ashwin with Saha holding on to a juggling catch.

Ashwin struck again in his next over when Elgar miscued a lofted shot to be caught at mid off for 48.

Temba Bavuma, who made 38, and Quinton de Kock then fell to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as India made punishing inroads.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty & Shri Navaratnam)