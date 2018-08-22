India wrap up third test win to set up close series finale

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India wrapped up victory in the third test against England on Wednesday picking up the final wicket needed to secure a 203 run victory at Trent Bridge.

The victory narrows England's lead in the five-test series to 2-1 ahead of next Thursday's fourth test at Southampton.

India needed just 17 balls to get the final wicket with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removing James Anderson who gloved a catch to Ajinkya Rahane.

England ended their second innings 317 all out after Jos Buttler's maiden test century on Tuesday provided some cheer in what was a poor batting display against fine Indian seam bowling.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)