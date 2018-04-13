Indian hotshot, 15, blasts way into Commonwealth history books

BRISBANE: Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala became India's youngest Commonwealth Games champion with a stunning victory in the 25m rapid fire pistol on Friday (Apr 12).

Bhanwala, who is already the world record-holder in the 25m standard pistol, fired an unbeatable maximum score of 30 points in the gold-medal shoot-off.

The teenager immediately set his sights on this year's world championships and Asian Games, but he is also likely to be touted as a future Olympic hope.

"I'm very excited that I became the Commonwealth champion. I am the youngest athlete from India to win Commonwealth gold at 15," Bhanwala said, adding: "I will celebrate with my coach."

India's only individual Olympic gold medal so far was won by Abhinav Bindra in the 10m air rifle at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

India have repeatedly been on target at the Commonwealth Games, topping the shooting medals table with Bhanwala their sixth winner in Brisbane.

Advertisement