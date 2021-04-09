Indonesia pencilled in for March 2022 MotoGP debut

Indonesia's new Mandalika circuit on the island of Lombok has been pencilled in for a March 2022 MotoGP debut after being listed as a reserve venue this year, series organisers said on Friday (Apr 9).

Promoters Dorna said in a statement after a circuit inspection that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties involved had agreed to wait until the first part of the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If MotoGP is able to hold events in Southeast Asia towards the end of 2021, efforts will be made to undertake a possible test...at Mandalika International Street Circuit during that time period," it added.

Indonesia's state-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said he fully supported the March date.

"This is in line with the Indonesian government’s accelerated national vaccination programme. We want to guarantee the safety of both domestic and international visitors," he added.

