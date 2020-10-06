Ineos-Grenadiers' Thomas pulling out of Giro - Gazzetta Dello Sport

Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas is pulling out of cycling’s Giro d’Italia after a crash on the third stage, Italy's Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Tuesday.

The Welshman's Giro challenge effectively came to an end before the first climb on Monday, after he was dropped following an early crash. Thomas also had to abandon the Giro in 2017, five days after hitting the ground in a crash involving a race motorbike.

