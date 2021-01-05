Ings hails passionate Hasenhuettl for inspiring Southampton

REUTERS: Southampton striker Danny Ings believes manager Ralph Hasenhuettl's passion for the game has rubbed off on the players and said the Austrian's emotional reaction to Monday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool was great to see.

Hasenhuettl shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after an early Ings strike secured the Saints a shock win over the Premier League champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Yeah, he's very passionate. I think it's great for all of us lads to see because he brings that passion into our game," Ings told Sky Sports.

"You can see in the last few minutes, we're still trying to break forward, still trying to defend with our lives. You see the young lads coming on, sprinting back, trying to get into position. It's not easy to do.

"The manager's got us all working our socks off. It's really paying off this season."

Hasenhuettl said he was delighted with the team's defensive display to secure three points against Juergen Klopp's side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'd never taken a point against Juergen so far. They're so strong and you always believe something can happen. The way we defended was amazing, it was absolutely the perfect evening for us," Hasenhuettl said.

"We've had a few other good wins but today nobody expected to win against such a team."

Klopp said Hasenhuettl deserved the victory.

"If we would have more time we would probably be friends, but we live far away from each other. I respect a lot his work. It was a great setup tonight," Klopp added.

Advertisement

"We have another chance, we will play Southampton again and we have to show them we can do better," he said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)