Ings on target as Southampton beat Tottenham

Southampton completed a rejuvenating holiday schedule with a superb Danny Ings goal earning them a 1-0 win over stuttering Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Ings fooled former Southampton defender Toby Alderweireld with a great piece of skill to fire the hosts in front in the 17th minute and a laboured Tottenham rarely threatened.

A hamstring injury to Harry Kane that forced the England striker off in the second half ensured it was a miserable start to the new year for Tottenham, whose manager Jose Mourinho was booked for an altercation with the home coaching staff.

Kane was injured scoring a goal that was disallowed for offside, the decision confirmed by VAR.

Southampton have collected 10 points from 12 in their last four games to climb out of the relegation zone and up to the relative safety of 12th with 25 points.

Tottenham remain in sixth place, six points behind Chelsea who occupy fourth spot.

