Injured Coleman delays return until July

REUTERS: World 100 metres silver medallist Christian Coleman will delay his return to competition until mid-July as he recovers from a hamstring injury, his manager said.

"He will run his first race in Rabat," Emanuel Hudson said in a text message to Reuters.

The Moroccan Diamond League meeting is scheduled for July 13 with the men's 100 metres the major men's sprint event.

Hudson said Coleman, who has not raced since late May, also has withdrawn from announced races in Paris and Lausanne.

He had been scheduled to face Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut in a June 30 100m in Paris and meet fellow Americans Noah Lyles and Michael Norman in a high quality 200 metres in Lausanne on July 5.

The world indoor 60m record holder, Coleman is back training but will not run in the U.S. championships this week in Des Moines, Iowa.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Heinrich)