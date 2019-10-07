Injured Delph out of England squad for Euro qualifiers

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has been withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the FA said on Monday.

Delph sustained a hamstring injury during Everton's Premier League defeat by Burnley at the weekend.

"No further replacements are planned at this moment in time as Gareth Southgate's preparations begin with a 24-man squad," the FA said in a statement.

England have a 100per cent record in Group A and face the Czechs away on Friday followed by a trip to Bulgaria three days later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)