Injured Pogba replaced by Guendouzi in France squad

Sport

Injured Pogba replaced by Guendouzi in France squad

Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury, the French federation said on Monday.

Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 31, 2019 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Bookmark

PARIS: Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury, the French federation said on Monday.

The Manchester United player's absence earns Arsenal's Guendouzi, 20, his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.

World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later.

Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark