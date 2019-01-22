Injured Sevilla striker Munir set to miss Barca cup reunion

Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi suffered a muscular injury which will keep the striker out of both legs of the Copa del Rey quarter-final with his former side Barcelona, his coach Pablo Machin said on Tuesday.

The Spanish 23-year-old moved to the Andalusian side earlier this month for 1 million euros (US$1.1 million) with just six months left on his Barcelona contract.

"He will be out for a long time, which shrinks the squad further still," Machin told reporters. "It's a muscle injury which is probably a month. It seems that disappointments don't just come one at a time, Joris (Gnagnon, defender) left training with an injury too."

Munir's problem will likely keep him out of Wednesday's Copa del Rey first leg clash, the return next week and league matches against Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar.

