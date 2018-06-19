Injured Stokes left out of England's T20 squad

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been left out the Twenty20 squad to face Australia and India due to injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Stokes, who tore his left hamstring before the second test against Pakistan this month, will continue his rehabilitation alongside the 14-man squad.

England have included all-rounders Sam and Tom Curran, who could become the first brothers to represent the national side together since Ben and Adam Hollioake in 1999.

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been rested and seamer Jake Ball was recalled.

England face Australia in a one-off T20 match on June 27 before hosting a three-match series against India starting on July 3.

