Injured Wales forward Navidi out of World Cup

Sport

Injured Wales forward Navidi out of World Cup

Wales backrower Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after tearing his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool D - Australia v Wales
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool D - Australia v Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 29, 2019 Wales' Josh Navidi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Bookmark

TOKYO: Wales backrower Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after tearing his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.

Gatland told a news conference that he would be replaced with a back, rather than another forward, due to concerns over others in the squad, principally centre Jonathan Davies, who missed Sunday's match.

(Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark