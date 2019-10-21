Injured Wales forward Navidi out of World Cup
Wales backrower Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after tearing his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
Gatland told a news conference that he would be replaced with a back, rather than another forward, due to concerns over others in the squad, principally centre Jonathan Davies, who missed Sunday's match.
