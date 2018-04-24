Injury-free Mendy ready to fight for starting spot at Manchester City

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is keen to reclaim his place in the Premier League champions' starting line-up after making his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff in last weekend's 5-0 win over Swansea City.

France international Mendy, who was sidelined since September with a knee ligament injury, came on as a second-half substitute as Pep Guardiola's side registered a commanding victory in their first match since sealing the title.

Midfielder Fabian Delph has been impressive at left back in Mendy's absence but the injury-free 23-year-old is eager to reclaim his spot.

"It has been a very long time, but every day I worked hard... I knew with this injury we had to wait and work, but seven months on I am strong," Mendy told reporters.

"Maybe he (Delph) will take my place... I need to work hard for my comeback but he has done great for the team this year, and (Oleksandr) Zinchenko the same.

"What they do for the team and what they have contributed to the season, we really have to thank them for being available and for delivering this type of performance."

City travel to West Ham United in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)