Inter edge past Lazio to maintain winning start

Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season and returned to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Lazio at San Siro on Wednesday.

Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 25, 2019 Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Danilo D’Ambrosio’s first-half header was enough to secure the three points as Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made a string of outstanding saves to keep them in front.

Antonio Conte’s side have won five games from five at the start of the league campaign and their only blip has been a draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League group stage.

Inter are top with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed Juventus.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

