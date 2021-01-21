Inter hammer leaders Sao Paulo to go top in Brazil

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: Brazil's rollercoaster league title race took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when International thrashed Sao Paulo 5-1 away from home to leapfrog the leaders with seven games remaining.

Sao Paulo were 2-0 down within 24 minutes thanks to goals from Victor Leandro Cuesta and Caio. They pulled one back before halftime through Luciano Neves but a second-half hat-trick from Yuri Alberto capped a dominating performance from the visitors.

The defeat extended Sao Paulo's winless run to five matches in all competitions and heaped pressure on coach Fernando Diniz.

Inter’s seventh consecutive league win moved the Porto Alegre side two points clear the top of Serie A.

