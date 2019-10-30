Inter hang on for win at Brescia after Lukaku strike

A stunning strike by Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a 2-1 win at Brescia on Tuesday although they had to cling on for three points in the face of heavy pressure from the promoted side.

The win took Inter back to the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours until Juventus, who are two points behind, host Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter went ahead with a fortuitous goal from Lautaro Martinez, whose strike deflected off defender Andrea Cistana and looped into the net, before Lukaku extended their lead with a stinging drive in the 63rd minute.

Brescia, who had dominated the second half, were rewarded with an own goal by Milan Skriniar in the 76th minute but Inter held on despite fierce pressure in the closing stages.

