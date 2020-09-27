Inter hit two late goals to beat Fiorentina 4-3

Inter hit two late goals to beat Fiorentina 4-3

Inter Milan hit back with two goals in the last five minutes as they began their Serie A campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 26, 2020. Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Fiorentina stunned the hosts by taking a third minute lead through Christian Kouame before Lautaro Martinez equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Inter, runners-up last season and seen as the main challengers to the dominance of champions Juventus this term, went ahead with a Federico Ceccherini own goal seven minutes after the break.

In a see-saw second half, Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa scored twice in a six-minute spell to put Fiore 3-2 ahead, only for Romelu Lukaku to equalise in the 87th and Danilo D'Ambrosio to grab the winner two minutes later.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

