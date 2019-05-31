Inter Milan appoint Conte as new coach

Italian side Inter Milan have appointed Antonio Conte as the club's new coach to replace Luciano Spalletti, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Chelsea vs Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 19, 2018 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts REUTERS/David Klein

Conte, who previously coached sides including Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national team, had been out of work since parting ways with Chelsea in 2018.

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited," Conte said in a statement on Inter's website.

