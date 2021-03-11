Inter's Vidal set for spell out following knee surgery

Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal is set to be sidelined, with the midfielder due to have knee surgery on Friday, the Serie A pacesetters have said.

REUTERS: Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal is set to be sidelined, with the midfielder due to have knee surgery on Friday, the Serie A pacesetters have said.

The Chilean will have arthroscopic surgery at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano, just south of Milan, to cure meniscal pain in his left knee, Inter added in a brief statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vidal, 33, has suffered several injury setbacks this season, with his game time also limited in recent months due the resurgence of Christian Eriksen.

Inter travel to relegation-threatened Torino on Sunday as they look to make it eight league wins in a row, chasing their first Serie A title in 11 years. They currently have a six-point leader over rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)