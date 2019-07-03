Inter sign Italy midfielder Sensi on loan from Sassuolo

Inter Milan have brought in Sassuolo's Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi on loan, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

International Friendly - Italy v United States
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Italy v United States - Luminus Arena, Genk, Belgium - November 20, 2018 Italy's Matteo Politano celebrates scoring their first goal with Marco Verratti and Stefano Sensi REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

Italian media said Inter paid a loan fee of 5 million euros (£4 million) for the 23-year-old, with the option to make the transfer permanent for 25 million euros.

"Sensi has shown himself to be someone who loves team play and he takes on responsibility," Inter said on their website https://www.inter.it/en/news/68113.

The Milan club have qualified for this season's Champions League after finishing fourth in the standings.

(US$1 = 0.8843 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

