Inter sign versatile Ghanaian Asamoah

MILAN: Inter Milan have signed Ghanaian Kwadwo Asamoah on a three-year deal after he decided not to renew his contract at Italian champions Juventus, the Serie A club said in a statement on their website on Monday.

The 29-year-old Ghana international, who can play either at left back or in midfield, joined Juve in 2012 and won 13 trophies across six seasons from 156 appearances.

His trophy haul in Turin included six Serie A, four Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italia titles and he was also involved in two Champions League runner-up campaigns.

Asamoah, who has won 69 caps for Ghana and went to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, also played 134 games for Udinese in a four-year spell from 2008 before moving to Juve.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Neil Robinson)