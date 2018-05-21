Inter stun Lazio to qualify for Champions League

ROME: Inter Milan qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12 in dramatic style on Sunday when they scored twice in three extraordinary minutes to beat Lazio 3-2 and finish fourth in Serie A.

Lazio had needed a draw to qualify in what was effectively a playoff but were edged out of fourth place by Inter on their head-to-head record after the two sides finished level on 72 points.

Lazio took an early lead with an Ivan Perisic own goal, Danilo d'Ambrosio equalised and Felipe Anderson put the hosts back in front before halftime.

Mauro Icardi equalised with a penalty in the 78th minute, then Lazio had Senad Lulic sent off before Matias Vecino headed the winner with nine minutes left.

