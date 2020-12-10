Inter suffer third successive group stage elimination

Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third season in a row on Wednesday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk, who were also eliminated.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 9, 2020 Shakhtar Donetsk's Viktor Kovalenko in action with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Lautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro.

Shakhtar finished level with Borussia Moenchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side - beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid - on their head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead.

Inter, who could have gone through with a win, finished bottom of the group with six points after drawing three of their six games. Real won the group with 10 points.

