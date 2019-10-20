Inter survive late comeback to edge seven-goal thriller at Sassuolo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored two goals each as Inter Milan survived a late fightback to beat Sassuolo 4-3 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday.

Martinez struck inside two minutes before Domenico Berardi equalised, but Lukaku gave Inter breathing space with a powerful strike and a penalty before half time.

Martinez stretched his side’s lead to 4-1 from the penalty spot after the break, but Sassuolo hit back through Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga strikes.

Antonio Conte's side held on in a nervy finish to the game as the home side pressed for a remarkable equaliser.

The result leaves Inter in second place on 21 points, one behind champions Juventus and four clear of Atalanta in third.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by Tony Lawrence)

