Inter win again to tie for top spot in Brazil's Serie A

Internacional won their fourth game in a row to move to the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday with the league’s top goalscorer Thiago Galhardo getting one of the goals in a 2-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.

Galhardo scored with a penalty 10 minutes before half time to add to an earlier strike by Edenilson.

It was his 14th goal of the Brazilian league season and takes Inter to 34 points, level at the top with Flamengo, who hammered Corinthians 5-1 earlier in the day.

Atletico Mineiro have 31 points but have two games in hand.

Vasco’s loss was their eighth game without a win and leaves them in 13th position in the 20-team table.

