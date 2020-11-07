Former Singapore international footballer Salim Moin dies aged 59

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore international footballer Salim Moin has died at the age of 59, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Saturday (Nov 7).

In a Facebook post, FAS said it was "shocked and saddened" to learn about the death of Mr Salim, a striker who was also adept in midfield, and who had represented the Lions in the 1980s and 1990s in the Malaysia Cup, the World Cup qualifiers, as well as other competitions.



A "highly regarded figure in Singapore football", Mr Salim moved into coaching after retiring, spending a short time at the former National Football Academy, said FAS.

"At club level, Salim is known for his coaching spells at Gombak United, Balestier Khalsa, Tampines Rovers and perhaps most memorably at Woodlands Wellington, which he led to a fifth-place finish in 2013," said the association.

Mr Salim returned to Hougang United, where he was head coach in 2015, in December 2018 as assistant to current head coach Clement Teo.

Hougang United also expressed the club's condolences on Facebook early Saturday morning, saying it was "extremely saddened" by Mr Salim's death.

The club said Mr Salim had been "an integral part of our 2019 side that propelled the club to its best finish last season, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch".

"He will be sorely missed by us all," it added.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Salim's family and loved ones during this difficult time," said FAS.