International swimming federation mulls cancellation of Olympics diving qualification event over COVID-19: Kyodo

The international swimming federation (FINA) is considering canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics diving qualification event scheduled for later this month in Tokyo, Kyodo reported on Friday, citing sources.

The final qualification round was planned to take place on April 18, but FINA is considering cancelling due to the pandemic, the report said.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)