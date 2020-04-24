Investment banker Gary Hoffman appointed Premier League chair

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of Northern Rock Hoffman arrives to speak at a Treasury Select Committe
FILE PHOTO: The Chief Executive of Britain's nationalised Northern Rock, Gary Hoffman, arrives to speak at a Treasury Select Committee session in central London January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
LONDON: Investment banker Gary Hoffman was appointed chairman of the Premier League on Friday (Apr 24), working with chief executive Richard Masters.

The Premier League said in a statement the 59-year-old would take up the role from June 1 after shareholders voted unanimously in favour.

Hoffman, chairman of the Coventry Building Society and Monzo Bank, earlier served notice of his intention to resign as non-executive chair of Hastings Group Holdings before taking up the new role.

The former chairman of the Football Foundation, who began his career at Barclays and was a chairman of Visa Europe, succeeds acting chair Claudia Arney.

Source: Reuters

