FRANKFURT: The German investor Lars Windhorst has bought a 37.5per cent stake in the German football club Hertha Berlin through his affiliated company Tennor for 125 million euros (112 million pounds), a spokesman for Windhorst said on Thursday.

The Berlin team plays in the Bundesliga. Der Spiegel first reported the investment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)