Inzamam's nephew in Pakistan squad for tour of Ireland, England

REUTERS: Pakistan have named four uncapped players, including the nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, in their test squad for the team's upcoming tour of Ireland and England on Sunday.

Left-hander opener Imam-ul-Haq, who has played four-one-day internationals, scored a century on his debut against Sri Lanka last October.

The other new faces in the 16-member squad include batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali and Usman Salahuddin. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan will fill in for slow-bowling spearhead Yasir Shah who is out with a hip injury.

"Yasir's absence is a big loss," Inzamam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo http://www.espncricinfo.com.

"If we look at his numbers for the last two years, he has more wickets than any other bowler for Pakistan. He was our strike bowler, all the games we've won he played a big part in.

Ireland play their inaugural test against Pakistan from May 11-15 before the South Asian team take on England in tests at Lord's (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).

Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13, both at Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club Ground.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)