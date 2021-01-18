IOC expects only 6,000 athletes at Olympic opening ceremony: Report

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects only 6,000 athletes to participate in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Summer Games, more than half of initial estimates, as organisers implement measures to guard against COVID-19 infections.

The IOC plans to scale back the ceremony because athletes will not be allowed to arrive at the Olympic Village, which can accommodate 18,000 people, more than five days before they compete and must depart within two days after their event finishes, the Yomiuri reported, citing unidentified sources.

Around 11,000 athletes from 200 countries had initially been expected at the opening ceremony, the paper said.

The latest surge in coronavirus infections in Japan and elsewhere has cast fresh doubts over the future of the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed from last year.

Any cancellation, or scaled back event could impose a financial burden on the IOC because it relies on income from selling television rights for the major sporting event.

