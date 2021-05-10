IOC head Bach visit to Japan set for May to be postponed - Tokyo 2020 organisers

A visit by International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach to Japan that had been set for May 17-18 has been postponed due to the extension of the state of emergency, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said on Monday.

"In the light of the extension of the state of emergency last week and various circumstances we are facing, the visit of IOC President Bach to Japan scheduled for 17 and 18 May has been postponed," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Japan and other relevant factors and will re-arrange his visit to Japan as soon as possible."

