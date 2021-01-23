IOC plans to vaccinate every Olympic athlete to save Tokyo games - Telegraph
The International Olympic Committee is working with the World Health Organization to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
Fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccines to competitors where national programmes are yet to begin is the main priority in the Olympic Committee's plan, the report said.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)