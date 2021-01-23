IOC plans to vaccinate every Olympic athlete to save Tokyo games - Telegraph

The International Olympic Committee is working with the World Health Organization to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo
The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccines to competitors where national programmes are yet to begin is the main priority in the Olympic Committee's plan, the report said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

