IOC plans to vaccinate every Olympic athlete to save Tokyo games - Telegraph

REUTERS: The International Olympic Committee is working with the World Health Organization to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccines to competitors where national programmes are yet to begin is the main priority in the Olympic Committee's plan, the report said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)