IOC president Bach says Tokyo Olympics to be held as scheduled: Kyodo

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President visits the National Stadium, the main
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President visits the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan November 17, 2020. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO: IOC president Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be held as scheduled, in an interview with Kyodo News.

He said there was "no Plan B".

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases leading to much of Japan currently being under severe restrictions, organisers have remained adamant that the Olympics can go ahead.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

