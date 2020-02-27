IOC president 'fully committed' to holding Olympics on schedule: Media

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee is "fully committed" to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call on Thursday (Feb 27), Kyodo news agency reported.

Bach told Japanese media the IOC "is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting Jul 24," Kyodo quoted Bach as saying.

