MOSCOW: The International Olympic Committee said on Friday it had reduced the pool of Russian athletes eligible to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics to 389 from 500.

"As of today, the original pre-registration pool of 500 athletes has already been reduced by 111 by the Panel," it said in a statement.

