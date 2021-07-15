IOC's Bach says 'zero' risk of COVID spreading from participants

Sport

IOC's Bach says 'zero' risk of COVID spreading from participants

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Tokyo Olympics participants infecting Japanese residents with coronavirus, because cases would be isolated immediately after detection.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks after a meeting with Japanese Prime Mi
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks to journalists after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in Tokyo, Japan, July 14, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

