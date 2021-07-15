IOC's Bach says 'zero' risk of COVID spreading from participants
TOKYO: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Tokyo Olympics participants infecting Japanese residents with coronavirus, because cases would be isolated immediately after detection.
