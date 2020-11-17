IOC's Bach urges vaccine priority for 'those who keep us safe'
TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that "those who keep us safe" should be given priority access to vaccinations against the coronavirus.
Bach was in Japan to meet Game organisers.
