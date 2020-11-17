IOC's Bach urges vaccine priority for 'those who keep us safe'

IOC's Bach urges vaccine priority for 'those who keep us safe'

The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that "those who keep us safe" should be given priority access to vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President wearing a protective mask talks to jou
Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President wearing a protective mask talks to journalists during a visit to Olympic and Paralympic village in Tokyo, Japan November 17, 2020. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via REUTERS

Bach was in Japan to meet Game organisers.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

