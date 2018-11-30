IOC to freeze planning for the Olympic boxing tournament

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it has stopped planning for the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and launched an investigation into its governing body the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

LONDON: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it has stopped planning for the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and launched an investigation into its governing body the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The IOC said in a statement it had taken the decision after AIBA had submitted a progress report to the Olympic body, detailing its current situation regarding governance, financial management and sporting integrity.

AIBA has been in turmoil for several years and the IOC has warned previously that AIBA must sort out its finances and governance problems, as well as anti-doping issues in the sport, or risk missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Boxing has featured in all but one of the Summer Olympics since 1904 with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor among those to have won gold medals and gone on to claim professional world titles.

