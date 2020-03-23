IOC to make statement on potential postponement of Tokyo 2020 later on Sunday - source

The International Olympic Committee will make a statement concerning the potential postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games later on Sunday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games - due to start on July 24 - as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)